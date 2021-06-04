16-year-old boy killed in West Philadelphia double shooting, police say

article

Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed after being shot 13 times in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5500 block of Market Street around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the teen was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he died shortly before 9 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

