16-year-old boy killed in West Philadelphia double shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed after being shot 13 times in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 5500 block of Market Street around 8:20 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the teen was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he died shortly before 9 p.m.
A 39-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
