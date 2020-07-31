17-year-old dead, 4 injured after car hits tree in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a 17-year-old is dead and four others were critically injured when a car crashed into a tree Thursday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

The fatal accident reportedly happened on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Upland Street sometime around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling on the northbound side of the highway when the teenage driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Police say the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Four passengers are hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators say additional information is forthcoming.

