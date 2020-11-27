17-year-old fatally shot in Millville on Thanksgiving

article

Authorities say a 17-year-old was found fatally shot on Thanksgiving in Millville, New Jersey

Officers located the body of Jason Jones in the 400 block area of Oak Street around 10 p.m. Thursday.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millville Police Department Sgt. Jason Vinzinski at 856-825-7010 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Ryan Breslin at 856-207-2738.

___

