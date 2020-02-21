17-year-old girl missing from Lower Saucon Township found safe

article

The search is over for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Northampton County.

Police said the teenager had last been seen at her Lower Saucon home on Thursday night.

Early Saturday morning, police confirmed the girl was located in Bethlehem.

No further information has bene released at this time.

