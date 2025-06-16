12-year-old girl dies after scooter accident, best friend still critical: family spokesperson

The Brief Two young best friends were struck by a vehicle while they were riding an electric scooter in Delaware County Saturday. Family members of both girls spoke to FOX 29 and identified them as Isabella "Bella" Jones, 11, and her best friend, Abigail Gillon, 12. Unfortunately, 12-year-old Abigail Gillon, passed away Monday afternoon.



A tragic scooter accident in Aston has resulted in the death of 12-year-old Abigail Gillon, as confirmed by a spokesperson for her family.

The accident also left her friend, 11-year-old Isabella Jones, critically injured.

What we know:

Abigail Gillon and Isabella Jones were riding an electric scooter on Saturday when they hit a curb and fell, subsequently being struck by a car.

Abigail passed away Monday afternoon, according to an online fundraiser set up by her family.

Isabella remains in critical condition.

The driver involved in the accident stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

What they're saying:

The family of Abigail Gillon is mourning her loss, while the community rallies around Isabella Jones as she fights for recovery.

The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, with the driver fully cooperating.

This heartbreaking incident has deeply affected the Aston community, highlighting the importance of safety and vigilance on the roads.

What you can do:

This GoFundMe page was created for Bella and her family, and a family friend set up this GoFundMe page for Abigail and her family, to help them navigate medical expenses.

A coach within the Delaware County swimming community tells FOX 29 he started this fundraiser to be split evenly among both families.