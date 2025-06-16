Explosives found in home of man arrested near West Chester No Kings protest: reports

The Brief Kevin Krebs, 31, was arrested near a West Chester No Kings protest Saturday for unlawfully carrying a firearm. Court documents say Krebs was found in possession of a loaded SIG Sauer handgun, ammunition, and more. On Monday, several law enforcement agencies arrived at his home after finding explosives, initial reports say.



Multiple law enforcement agencies have arrived at a home in Chester County after reports say explosives were found.

The backstory:

Kevin Krebs, 31, was stopped with a handgun, knives and ammunition near a West Chester No Kings protest on Saturday, police say.

Krebs did not have a permit to carry a firearm when police stopped him and found a fully loaded handgun hidden underneath his raincoat.

Court documents revealed Krebs was also in possession of pepper spray, a pocket knife, six loaded assault rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet knife, a ski mask, and gloves.

Court records say Krebs was also found in possession of a loaded SIG Sauer handgun and three additional magazines.

What we know:

Several authorities arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Conestoga Road in Malvern Monday evening.

Initial reports say Krebs resides at the home.

According to initial reports, law enforcement discovered explosives at the suspect's home while executing a search warrant.

Some residents in the area were evacuated, reports say.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.