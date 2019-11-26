17-year-old girl missing from South Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from South Philadelphia.

Maria Jacobo-Julaj, 17, was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, on the 2500 block of South Beulah Street.

Jacobo-Julaj is described as 4-foot-10 and 93 pounds with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt and black jeans.

Police said Jacobo-Julaj could be heading to North Bergen or Union City in New Jersey.

Anyone with any information on Jacobo-Julaj's whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.

