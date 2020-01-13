19-year-old shot and killed in West Oak Lane

article

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in West Oak Lane on Monday morning.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. on the 1900 block of Georgian Road.

Police said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The homicide followed a violent weekend in Philadelphia that left at least seven people dead and many others injured.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.