24-year-old man shot and killed in West Philadelphia

article

A 24-year-old man is dead in West Philadelphia after he was shot in the head Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 200 block of South Edgewood Street Saturday, just after 7 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to authorities.

Police investigate fatal shooting on 200 block of South Edgewood.

A 24-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head, when police arrived.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigate fatal shooting on 200 block of South Edgewood.

Police say the suspect has been arrested and a weapon has been recovered.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP