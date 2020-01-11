Man in his 30's dies after he is stabbed in the neck in Center City

article

A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck in Center City.

Officials say police responded to a report of a stabbing Saturday, just before 6:15 p.m., at the 100 block of North 17th Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a man, estimated in his thirties, suffering with a stab wound to the neck.

He was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital and listed in serious condition. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later and was pronounced dead.

Authorities indicate a suspect has been apprehended and a weapon has been recovered.

