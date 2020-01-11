Man in his 30's dies after he is stabbed in the neck in Center City
article
CENTER CITY - A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck in Center City.
Officials say police responded to a report of a stabbing Saturday, just before 6:15 p.m., at the 100 block of North 17th Saturday.
When police arrived, they found a man, estimated in his thirties, suffering with a stab wound to the neck.
He was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital and listed in serious condition. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later and was pronounced dead.
Authorities indicate a suspect has been apprehended and a weapon has been recovered.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP