19-year-old shot and killed near his home in Philadelphia neighborhood

The Brief A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in East Germantown early Thursday morning. He was found fatally shot near his home. No word on a motive or possible suspect.



Philadelphia police are on the scene of a deadly shooting that rang out in East Germantown Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to East Rittenhouse and Wakefield streets around 5:30 a.m.

They found a 19-year-old man shot near his home on a motorized scooter.

The victim has been pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

A possible motive is still unknown, and police have yet to release any details about the suspected shooter.