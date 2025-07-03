Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old shot and killed near his home in Philadelphia neighborhood

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 3, 2025 6:49am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in East Germantown early Thursday morning.
    • He was found fatally shot near his home.
    • No word on a motive or possible suspect.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are on the scene of a deadly shooting that rang out in East Germantown Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to East Rittenhouse and Wakefield streets around 5:30 a.m.

They found a 19-year-old man shot near his home on a motorized scooter.

The victim has been pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

A possible motive is still unknown, and police have yet to release any details about the suspected shooter.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

