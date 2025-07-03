19-year-old shot and killed near his home in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are on the scene of a deadly shooting that rang out in East Germantown Thursday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to East Rittenhouse and Wakefield streets around 5:30 a.m.
They found a 19-year-old man shot near his home on a motorized scooter.
The victim has been pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has yet to be released.
A possible motive is still unknown, and police have yet to release any details about the suspected shooter.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.