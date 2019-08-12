$1M scratch-off ticket sold in Delaware County
article
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. - A $1 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold in Delaware County, lottery officials announced Wednesday.
The winning ticket was sold at the Wawa on Sugartown Road in Strafford.
The retailer earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
To determine if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official Mobile App.
Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.