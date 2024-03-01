2 accused of attacking man at Philadelphia family court: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are facing charges after authorities say the pair attacked another man in family court on Tuesday.
Namir Hall, 21, and Shakeem Bruce, 23, are each facing aggravated assault charges, according to authorities.
Investigators say Hall and Bruce attacked the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head on the marble floor.
The unnamed victim was brought to a local hospital for severe head injuries and was placed in stable condition.