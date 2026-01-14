4-alarm fire breaks out at Atlantic City apartment high-rise near Tropicana Hotel & Casino

The Brief No one was seriously hurt in a 4-alarm high-rise apartment fire Wednesday morning in Atlantic City. The fire is believed to have broke out on the 8th floor and climbed to several floors above. The apartment building is directly adjacent to the Tropicana Hotel and Casino.



Firefighters in Atlantic City battled a 4-alarm apartment fire early Thursday morning that erupted near one of the shore town's most popular casinos.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Atlantic City Fire Department were called to the Brighton Towers apartment building near the Tropicana Hotel and Casino around 5 a.m.

Officials say heavy flames consumed parts of the 8th floor and climbed to several floors above in the 13-story high rise.

Five residents were treated by medics at the scene and one police officer was briefly hospitalized for smoke inhalation, officials said at a press conference.

The building was not equipped with sprinklers, making the firefight more difficult for crews that needed to lug heavy hoses and equipment up several floors.

What we don't know:

Firefighters believe the fire originated in an 8th floor bedroom, but they did not say what sparked the blaze.

What they're saying:

Atlantic City Public Safety Director Sean Riggin lauded the speed and efficiency firefighters worked with to extinguish the fire.

"The speed with which the Atlantic City Fire Department put this fire out no doubt saved lives," he said.