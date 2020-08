article

Two Francisville boys, ages 8 and 12, who were reported missing have been found safe, according to Central Detectives Captain Frank Banford.

The two boys were last seen on the 800 block of North 17th Street Saturday around 11 a.m.

Police have not revealed additional details where they were located.

