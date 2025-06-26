Man critical after being hit by 2 cars that may have been racing in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A man is in critical condition after being struck by two cars near the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Hancock Street. A witness told FOX 29 that both vehicles that struck the man kept driving. The victim may have been impaired and nodding off in the middle of the road when he was struck.



A man is in critical condition after police say he was hit by two cars that may have been street racing overnight in North Philadelphia.

The vehicles, described by police as a dark-colored Dodge and a gold Nissan SUV, did not stop and continued driving on Lehigh Avenue.

Witnesses say the victim, who police have not identified, may have been impaired and was nodding off in the middle of the road when he was hit.

What we know:

Investigators say a man was struck by two cars that may have been street racing near the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Hancock Street around 2 a.m.

Witnesses told police the man may have been under the influence and nodding off in the street when he was struck by a dark-colored Dodge and a gold Nissan.

Neither car stopped, leaving the victim in the street suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in critical condition.

"The [car] actually picked up speed and hit him, then after that the Dodge was right behind him and he hit him, and then both of them pulled off, nobody stopped," a witness told FOX 29's Hank Flynn.

What we don't know:

Police are now searching for the drivers of both vehicles.

It's believed that the Nissan is missing a sideview mirror on the driver's side.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run should contact police.