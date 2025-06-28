Parker says city has offered District Council 33 'largest one-term pay increase' in over 30 years

As negotiations between District Council 33 and the City of Philadelphia near a Tuesday deadline, Mayor Cherelle Parker says her administration has offered the largest wage increase of any mayor in their first term over the last 30 years.

"Municipal workers who are part of Council 33 are among our most valued assets as a city," Parker said in a video posted to Facebook on Saturday morning.

District Council 33 represents 9,000 city employees, including the sanitation workers, members of the water department, and 911 dispatch. They have demanded higher wages and pension improvements.

The backstory:

The City of Philadelphia and District Council 33 have until midnight Tuesday to avert a strike after 95% of its members voted in favor of walking off the job until a new contract is reached.

The strike would mean services across all corners of the city will be impacted. The work stoppage would affect rec centers, pools, libraries, the water department, 911 dispatch, airport workers and sanitation.

Featured article

A work stoppage could begin at the height of the summer heat and during the Welcome America Festival.

What they're saying:

As high-stakes negotiations dragged into the weekend, Mayor Cherelle Parker said the city's current offer includes the highest pay increase for District Council 33 members in a mayor's first term in more than 30 years.

"I am unapologetically a pro-union, pro-labor, and pro-worker mayor," Parker said. "I will always support the men and women in our city who pick up our trash, clean our streets, care for our most vulnerable citizens, provide healthcare to residents, run into burning buildings to save people, and put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve the people of our great city," she said.

Parker outlined wage increases for District Council 33 members in a mayor's first term over the last 30 years, and claimed her 12% pay bump is the highest such raise.

Ed Rendell increased District Council 33 wages by 5% in his first term as mayor. John Street dolled out a 9% increase during his first four years in office. Michael Nutter didn't raise wages at all in his first term. And former mayor Jim Kenney gave out a 11.5% raise to District Council 33 members in his first term.

"That increase of more than 12%, it will represent the largest one-term pay increase for District Council 33 from any mayor in more than 3 decades," Parker said.

In her first year alone, Parker said the city and the union agreed to a 5% pay increase – the largest one-year wage bump that the union has seen in three decades.

"For an average District Council 33 worker, that meant an average annual pay increase of $2,383," Parker said. "If the workforce of District Council 33 accepts the proposal that we have already put on the table for them, their pay increase will total over 12%."

The other side:

Mayor Parker hopes to avert a strike by making good on one of District Council 33's largest sticking points of wage increases.

Union boss Greg Boulware on Thursday said they made "minimal progress on certain topics, but not enough to avoid a strike at this time."

In addition to wage increases, District Council 33 has demanded improvements to pensions.

What's next:

As the possibility of a strike that would grind crucial city services to a halt looms, sources tell FOX 29 News that department heads are preparing contingency plans.

"Even if a deal does not take place, we will talk about plan B. I want to be optimistic that they will stay at the table because the City of Philadelphia does not want a strike," said City Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

The 9,000 District Council 33 members could also be joined on the picket lines by members of the city’s white-collar employees.

AFSCME District Council 47 and its 3,000 workers are also in contract negotiations with the city.