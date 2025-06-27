Summerdale residents fed up over down tree, unresolved storm damage

Residents on Carver Street in Summerdale are expressing frustration as a fallen tree continues to block traffic and lean against nearby homes more than a week after last Thursday's storm.

The tree is one of many taken down by the storm, leaving the neighborhood in disarray.

What we know:

Chasity Bullock, a resident of Carver Street, has been dealing with the aftermath of the storm, which damaged her home and left the street impassable.

"Out of nowhere, we heard the loud thunder and two minutes later heard the tree crash into our yard," Bullock recalled. Her ring camera captured the moment the decades-old sycamore fell.

Neighbors, including Nicholas Martin, witnessed the event.

"Next thing I seen was just I felt the wind and then the tree came down. My first reaction was holy you know," Martin said.

What they're saying:

Residents have repeatedly reached out to city officials for assistance, but their requests have yet to be addressed.

"We called 311, we called the streets department and the other departments and even messaged Mayor Cherelle Parker," Bullock explained.

Despite being told they are on a list with over 500 downed trees, residents are still waiting for action.

Chasity Bullock expressed her frustration, saying, "I just feel like we’re living in the jungle right now. It’s unfair."

"They’re all dangerous if you look at them all," added Nicholas Martin.

What's next:

A fire crew responding to a call on Carver Street had to park at the intersection due to the blocked road, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by residents.

The streets department has yet to respond to inquiries about the situation.

As the community waits for resolution, residents continue to navigate the hazards left by the storm.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.