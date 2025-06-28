One hurt in fire that started inside RV and spread to rowhome in Philadelphia

article

The Brief One person was hospitalized when a fire that started inside an RV spread to a rowhome. It's unknown at this time what caused the fire. The condition of the injured person also remains unknown.



Firefighters say one person was hospitalized after a fire that started inside an RV spread to a rowhome.

It's unclear at this time what sparked the fire, and the condition of the injured victim remains unknown.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a property on the 3100 block of West Montgomery Avenue just before 8 a.m.

It's believed that the fire started inside a parked RV and spread to an adjoining rowhome on the block.

One person was taken to Temple University Hospital.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what caused the fire.

The condition of the injured victim also remains unknown.