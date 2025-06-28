One hurt in fire that started inside RV and spread to rowhome in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters say one person was hospitalized after a fire that started inside an RV spread to a rowhome.
It's unclear at this time what sparked the fire, and the condition of the injured victim remains unknown.
What we know:
Firefighters were called to a property on the 3100 block of West Montgomery Avenue just before 8 a.m.
It's believed that the fire started inside a parked RV and spread to an adjoining rowhome on the block.
One person was taken to Temple University Hospital.
What we don't know:
It's unknown at this time what caused the fire.
The condition of the injured victim also remains unknown.