District Council 33 prepare for potential strike amid July 4th preparations

Thousands of municipal workers in Philadelphia, represented by the District Council 33 union, are gearing up to walk off the job next Monday night.

What we know:

The strike, involving roughly 9,000 members, includes essential personnel such as 911 and fire dispatchers, city water department staff, trash and recycling workers, airport maintenance employees, and crossing guards for summer school.

The timing of the potential strike coincides with the city's preparations for the July Fourth weekend, which is expected to bring a surge of visitors. Negotiations between the union and the city have been ongoing for several months, with minimal progress reported.

"We did make some minimal progress on certain topics but not at this point in time to avert a potential strike," said Greg Boulware of AFSCME District Council 33.

Big picture view:

A strike during the first hot days of July would affect various city services, including rec centers, libraries, water department repairs, and sanitation services.

The strike would impact every area of the city, from water department repairs to finance and revenue services, libraries, parks, and recreation, airport workers, DHS health centers, and 911 operators.

The union recalls the 1986 strike, which lasted three weeks, and warns that even a three-day strike now would significantly impact the Welcome America celebrations during Independence Day weekend.

What they're saying:

Greg Boulware emphasized the seriousness of the situation.

"It's a huge impact, something we don't take lightly. We have been having this huge economic gap for our members for many years. The nominal raises we have received over the last 35 years in this city just don't meet the needs," he said.

What's next:

Further negotiations are scheduled at the nearby Sheraton, with the union urging significant progress in the city's offer to avert the strike.

Without substantial movement in talks, the summer heat could feel much hotter next week as the city braces for potential disruptions.

Updates will be provided as negotiations continue.