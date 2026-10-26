2 cats receive emergency treatment after suffering suspected gunshot wounds in West Deptford

The Brief Two cats received emergency veterinary care after police say the animals suffered suspected gunshot wounds in West Deptford. Veterinarians determined that the injuries were "consistent with a small caliber firearm or a pellet gun." Police have vowed to thoroughly investigate the incident.



Police in West Deptford are investigating after two outdoor cats required emergency treatment for suspected gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Police were first contacted on Friday when two cats were brought to Epic Veterinary Urgent Care in Cherry Hill for treatment of life-threatening injuries from suspected gunshot wounds.

Police say the cats, which were both outdoor animals, were outside at the time of their injuries. One incident is believed to have taken place near Ford and May avenues, and the other near Crown Point Road and Church Street.

Veterinarians determined that the lethal injuries were "consistent with a small caliber firearm or pellet gun." Both cats were able to return home after extensive medical treatment.

What they're saying:

West Deptford Police Chief John Craig said the safety of residents and their pets remains the department's top priority.

"We want to remind the residents of West Deptford that we take each one of these incidents extremely seriously and investigate each case as thoroughly as possible," Chief Craig said.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives.