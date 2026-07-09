2 charged with abuse, neglect of 20-year-old woman with Down syndrome in Delaware County

The Brief Two Colwyn residents face charges for alleged abuse and neglect of a 20-year-old woman with Down syndrome. Investigators say the victim was found outside in cold, rainy weather, visibly injured and malnourished. Both suspects were arrested July 7, 2026, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16, 2026.



Charges have been filed against Yahnae Clegg-Brown and Naiyr "Hasan" Sanders after a detailed investigation into the alleged abuse and neglect of a 20-year-old woman with Down syndrome, according to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators say on April 25 emergency services were called after a person was seen crying on the front steps of a residence for about four hours in 40-degree weather with steady rain. A responding officer found the victim, who was initially believed to be a juvenile, soaked and holding a trash bag of clothes.

Authorities say the victim was actually a 20-year-old woman with Down syndrome. She was found in distress, suffering from injuries to her right eye, multiple marks on her body, and signs of malnourishment.

Naiyr "Hasan" Sanders and Yahnae Clegg-Brown. Credit: Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say the victim had been systematically underfed and assaulted during her stay in the defendants’ home. She was allegedly forced to sleep on a deteriorating mattress without sheets, blankets, or pillows. Video footage allegedly shows Sanders pushing the victim down concrete steps and shutting the door in her face, as well as punching her in the face.

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse called the allegations "heartbreaking" and "beyond comprehension."

"Those entrusted with another person's care have a responsibility to protect them," Rouse said. "To have systematically abused a young woman in this way is beyond comprehension."

What's next:

Both Clegg-Brown and Sanders face three charges each, including neglect and abuse of a care-dependent person. Sanders faces an additional charge for allegedly striking or threatening the victim.

Bail was set at 10% of $250,000 for each, and both were remanded to George W. Hill Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is set for July 16, 2026.