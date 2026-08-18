Suspect in stolen truck breaks into Philadelphia 7-Eleven, steals money from ATM

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect who they say crashed a stolen pick-up truck outside a Philadelphia 7-Eleven, smashed through a storefront window, and robbed an ATM. Officers found the suspect's vehicle abandoned on Disston Street and later confirmed that it was stolen overnight. No arrests have been made.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect who they say crashed a stolen truck outside a gas station 7-Eleven, and smashed through a storefront window to steal money from an ATM.

What we know:

Investigators say the incident unfolded at the Mobile gas station and 7-Eleven on the 3300 block of Tyson Avenue Tuesday morning.

The unknown suspect allegedly reversed a Ford F-150 into a concrete trash can outside the business, then exited the vehicle and used an object to shatter a storefront window.

Once inside, investigators say the suspect managed to break into an ATM and steal an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Officers later found a Ford F-150 with damage to the ignition and a tow chain attached abandoned with the engine still running on nearby Disston Street. The vehicle's owner confirmed the truck had been stolen overnight.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared pictures or surveillance video of the incident at this time.

No description of the suspect has been released.