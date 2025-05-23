2 dead, 1 injured in Philadelphia rowhome fire near South Street

The Brief Two people were killed in a rowhome fire early Friday morning in South Philadelphia. Another person who was pulled from the fire remains in critical condition. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



Two people are dead and another person is fighting for their life after a rowhome fire early Friday morning in South Philadelphia.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the intersection of 8th and Salter streets around 2:30 a.m.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Gustav Baumann said the proximity of the homes made it important to quickly bring the fire under control.

Three people were pulled from the fire and brought to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

Two of those people were later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.