11 shot, 2 killed overnight in Trenton mass shooting

The Brief A late-night shooting in Trenton left two people dead and nine others wounded. Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near 194 Locust Street early Sunday morning. Police have yet to release further details about the shooting.



A mass shooting in Trenton has left two people dead, and nine others injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Trenton police responded to reports of multiple shots fired near 194 Locust Street around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responders located 11 confirmed victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two individuals were pronounced dead, according to police. Nine other victims were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where they are currently receiving treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the identities of the deceased victims, or the current medical conditions of the surviving victims.

No arrests have been announced, and a motive is still unknown. An investigation is underway.