2 dead after Porsche crashes into Toms River building

Police say a Porsche traveling at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey commercial building, killing both of the car's occupants.

Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The car hit the center median, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building.

Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

On Monday, residents like Deborah Placente came to honor the young men and pray for their families She says she had mutual friends with both DeMartin and Foley.

"They were both good boys. These two boys were very good friends," she told FOX 29.

Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector. Sgt. Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.

