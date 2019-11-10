2 men dead after Porsche crashes into second floor of Toms River building

article

Police say a car crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey business, killing two people.

Toms River police say the red Porsche hit the building at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and lodged into the second story.

Sgt. Vincent Padalino says the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, was unoccupied at the time.

Police said 22-year-old Braden DeMartin was driving the convertible at a high rate of speed before losing control and hitting a center median, continuing north and striking an embankment that caused the vehicle to become airborne into the building.

Both DeMartin and his passenger, 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector. Sgt. Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.