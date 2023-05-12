2 girls missing in Camden after leaving school together, police say

article

Authorities in Camden are searching for two young girls who they say were last seen leaving a local school on Friday.

Emma Smith, 12, and Lianiece Torres, 13, were wearing their school uniforms when police say they left Mastery School on Vine Street.

Smith is described as 5-feet-tall, 130 pounds with blue-green eyes and blonde hair. Police say Torres is 5-foot-1, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde tips.

Both girls are known to frequent north Camden, according to police.

Anyone with information on either girls whereabouts should contact police immediately.