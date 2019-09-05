2 hurt, 1 critical after maintenance worker strikes power line

article

Officials say two men are hurt and one man is critical after a maintenance worker struck a power line while drilling underground Thursday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to emergency responders, a 46-year-old CGC Go employee was drilling to prepare a new storm drain when he made contact with a high voltage power line and was electrocuted.

The man was critically injured and transported to Aria-Torresdale Hospital. A 20-year-old and a 23-year-old also sustained minor injures.

The incident caused a lockdown at Lincoln High School and Austin Meehan Middle School that lasted about 30 minutes.

Power was also knocked out power on Torresdale Road to Roosevelt Boulevard from Cottman Avenue to Rhawn Street.