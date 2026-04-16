Wilmington crash brings down power lines, causes gas leak

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The Brief A major crash in Wilmington on Thursday damaged multiple buildings, brought down power lines and tore off the gas meters of several homes, causing a leak. The driver of an SUV believed to have caused the crash ran from the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital.



A major crash at a Wilmington intersection caused chaos on Thursday, bringing down multiple power lines and shearing several gas lines.

Wilmington crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, at the intersection of E. 23rd and N. Market streets, according to Wilmington Police.

When first responders got there, they found multiple cars severely damaged, with one that had flipped over.

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Officials said that the crash happened when an SUV hit another car. The SUV then flipped multiple times on E. 23rd Street. The SUV ripped down two utility poles, bringing down power lines, and hit three row homes. The SUV caused structural damage to two of the homes, but also ripped the gas meters off all three, causing a gas leak.

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The SUV driver, police said, was able to get out of the car and ran off. Paramedics took the driver of the other car to a local hospital.

Delmarva Power was able to secure the power and gas lines and restore service to all three row homes.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.