Parts of 295 shut down after tractor-trailer crash near Mount Laurel

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The Brief A tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on I-295 South on Thursday. Traffic is blocked in both directions near Exit 40 in Mount Laurel. Authorities have yet to release any information about injuries or what led to the crash.



A tractor-trailer crash in South Jersey is causing major traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Four lanes of traffic are shut down both ways on I-295 near Exit 40 after a tractor-trailer veered off the interstate and into an overpass on the southbound side.

SKYFOX was live as emergency crews in firetrucks, ambulances and a helicopter gathered at the scene.

Police could also be seen blocking all traffic near the crash. Vehicles are currently only able to pass in the right lane on both sides of the roadway.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to release any information about injuries or what led to the crash.

It is also unclear when the roadway will reopen to traffic.