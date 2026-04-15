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The Brief Reports said pregame tailgating would be banned at U.S. World Cup stadiums, including Philly. A host city site says tailgating is not permitted "per FIFA policy." FIFA now says it does not have a formal tailgating ban, leaving rules unclear.



Confusion is growing over whether fans will be allowed to tailgate at 2026 World Cup matches in the United States.

What we know:

According to a report from Fox News, tailgating will not be allowed at some U.S. stadiums during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Bleacher Report similarly reports that traditional tailgating "won’t have a place" at certain venues, citing FIFA’s control over matchday operations, including security perimeters and crowd movement.

Those operational controls, which are standard for FIFA-run events, are expected to limit pregame gatherings commonly seen at NFL stadiums.

Adding to that, Boston’s official World Cup host website states that tailgating is "not permitted for these events per FIFA policy."

What they're saying:

FIFA is now pushing back on the idea of a blanket ban.

"FIFA does not have a formal policy that restricts tailgating (eating and drinking around parked cars in stadium areas)," FIFA Media said in a statement posted on X.

The organization added that "site-specific restrictions may be imposed in alignment with host city public safety authorities in certain venues based on local regulations."

What all this means

The conflicting messages suggest that tailgating rules may vary by stadium rather than being governed by a single, universal policy.

That means fan experiences could differ significantly between host cities like Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey and Boston.

Local perspective:

Lincoln Financial Field is set to host World Cup matches, but it remains unclear what the final rules will be for fans attending games in Philadelphia.

If restrictions are put in place, it could mark a major shift for a region where tailgating is a key part of the sports experience.

Big picture view:

Tailgating is a major part of American sports culture, especially at NFL stadiums where fans gather for hours before games.

The shift away from parking and pregame gatherings reflects how FIFA operates globally, often prioritizing controlled access, security and mass transit over traditional U.S.-style game day experiences.

What's next:

FIFA says more detailed fan information will be released closer to the June 2026 tournament.

Until then, fans are left waiting for clarity on what game day will look like.