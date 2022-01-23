2 hurt after truck crashes into home in Northeast Philadelphia

Two people are hospitalized after a truck crashed into a home in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police were on the scene on the 600 block of Levick Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

The victims were drivers in separate cars, according to police. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

It does not appear anyone in the home was injured.

