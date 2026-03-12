Philadelphia weather: Wet, chilly Thursday follows record-breaking warmth

The Brief A rainy and chilly Thursday is on tap for the Philadelphia area with temps diving into the 40s. Philadelphia set a record high on Wednesday, reaching 83 degrees, breaking the previous high of 74. A return to late winter will encompass the weekend, with highs remaining in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.



A wet mess of rain and snow will be pushed into Philadelphia by a cold front that will nosedive unseasonably warm temperatures.

The cold plunge follows a record-breaking warm stretch in Philadelphia that saw temperatures reach their highest point in five years.

What we know:

A cluster of storms will begin to roll into the Philadelphia-area during the mid-to-late morning, starting as windy light rain.

Showers will become more widespread into the afternoon hours, with bouts of heavy rain in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

Some areas mainly in South Jersey and Delaware could see wet snowflakes as temperatures drop into the 40s with added wind gusts.

Forecasters expect the storm to begin to pull offshore between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but temperatures will continue to drop overnight.

Wind gusts in the 20s on Friday morning will make temperatures feel even colder.

Record warmth

The National Weather Service reports that Wednesday's high of 83 degrees set a new record, breaking the previous high of 74.

Allentown also set a new record high on Wednesday, as did Reading, Trenton and Wilmington.

The Weather Service says it was the warmest March 11th in the Poconos since 1977 at 69 degrees.

What's next:

A cold and blustery Friday with some sunshine will kick off the weekend.

Temperatures will stay locked in the 50s with gusty winds on Saturday, and a cloudy and dry day will follow on Sunday.