2 hurt, including police officer, in early morning crash in South Philly

A police officer is in the hospital after an early morning accident Saturday in South Philadelphia.

The accident happened at the corner of South 19th and Wolf Streets just before 5 a.m.

Police say the officer was on their way to a call when the police cruiser and another car collided.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hosital.

Both are expected to make a full recovery.

