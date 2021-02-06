2 hurt, including police officer, in early morning crash in South Philly
PHILADELPHIA - A police officer is in the hospital after an early morning accident Saturday in South Philadelphia.
The accident happened at the corner of South 19th and Wolf Streets just before 5 a.m.
Police say the officer was on their way to a call when the police cruiser and another car collided.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hosital.
Both are expected to make a full recovery.
