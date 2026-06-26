2 juveniles charged in Allentown fire that destroyed Front Street properties

The Brief Two juveniles are in custody after a fire destroyed several properties on Front Street in Allentown on Wednesday, June 24. The juveniles face charges including arson, conspiracy and causing a catastrophe, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca. The investigation is ongoing and no further details about the juveniles will be released.



Two juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with the fire that destroyed several properties on Front Street in Allentown on Wednesday, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

What we know:

The two juveniles are currently in juvenile detention and face charges including arson, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy and causing a catastrophe, according to Holihan and Roca.

"Due to the age and circumstances of the offense, these charges must proceed through the juvenile system," said Holihan and Roca.

Officials said the fire destroyed multiple properties on Front Street. The investigation is ongoing and authorities have not released the names or ages of the juveniles.

The fire impacted several properties in the community and involved a large response from local and federal agencies.

Authorities said there will be no further comment from the district attorney’s office at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about how the fire started, the extent of the damage or the ages of the juveniles involved.