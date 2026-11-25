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The Brief Two people were killed and a third person was taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire tore through a two-story home in New Castle, Delaware. Firefighters responded to Minquadale Boulevard around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday after flames broke out on the first floor and spread upstairs. Two people on the upper floor escaped without injury, while one firefighter suffered an ankle injury battling the blaze.



Two people are dead and another person is hospitalized following an early morning two-alarm house fire in New Castle County.

Firefighters were called to a two-story home on the 100 block of Minquadale Boulevard around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, for reports of a working fire with possible entrapment.

What we know:

According to preliminary information from fire officials, arriving crews found heavy fire showing from the residence. The blaze started on the first floor (101 level) before spreading to the second floor (103 level). A second alarm was struck less than 15 minutes later as 53 firefighters and 17 EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Crews rescued one person who was trapped on the first floor and rushed them to Christiana Hospital. Two other people were pronounced dead.

Two occupants on the upper floor managed to escape and are okay, officials said. One firefighter also suffered an ankle injury during the response.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the condition of the person taken to Christiana Hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.