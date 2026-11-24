The Brief Thanksgiving events in Philadelphia, including the parade, Turkey Trots and holiday markets, are scheduled to go on despite forecasted heavy rain and wind Thursday morning. Organizers say races and parades will happen rain or shine, but participants should watch for updates about possible delays or cancellations. Many longtime attendees say their holiday traditions will continue, but some are preparing to brave challenging weather conditions.



Thanksgiving traditions in Philadelphia, including the annual parade and regional Turkey Trots, are expected to take place as planned, even as a strong coastal storm is forecasted to bring rain and high winds early Thursday morning, according to FOX 29 meteorologists and event organizers.

Big Thanksgiving events facing wet weather conditions

What we know:

Events like the Greater Philadelphia YMCA’s Gobble Wobble 5K, the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas Village opening are all moving forward with their holiday plans. The YMCA Gobble Wobble 5K has been held for more than 20 years, said Lisa Wheeler, YMCA Director of Events.

Many participants began picking up their race bibs and packets at the Christian Street Y, including Isaac Singleton, who said, "I think it’s a fun tradition that me and my friends and family are doing." Organizers say the race will take place rain or shine.

Thousands also make it a tradition to attend the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Hilary Paskie said she used to dance in the parade, and now her daughters participate. "It’s reliving my childhood. It’s watching them grow up with the Thanksgiving Day parade. It’s become part of our family tradition. We look forward to it every year," said Paskie.

The Christmas Village’s opening at City Hall remains set for Thanksgiving. Eric Ajama, who sells art at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, said, "I think we’re going to work as long as we can because as long as it’s not a very strong rain."

What they're saying:

Race participants and event-goers are preparing for the weather but show no sign of backing out. "Oh my gosh is that really happening I did not know that that was happening," said Singleton about the forecasted coastal storm. "I didn’t even check the weather. I have not prepared for this race at all except for getting my turkey costume so hopefully the weather is not too bad," Singleton said.

Zahra Hadi of Dance4Life, scheduled to take part in the parade, added, "We don’t really feel the rain. It’s just like glitter falling from the sky. That’s how we say it. So, it’s just going to be a regular day and we’re going to have so much fun."

Paskie said, "We’re ready for it. We’re in all weather dance school. We danced in rain, snow, heat you name it."

Brian Rhodes with the Columbia North YMCA said, "A lot of rain here, obviously, but I’m hoping that the weather the wind is going to point me in the direction that gives me a better time, not a worse time, so we’ll see if that helps."

How weather could affect Thanksgiving traditions

What's next:

The Y says they will keep all runners posted via email about any updates, and participants are encouraged to check with their event organizers for possible changes if conditions worsen. As of now, all events plan to proceed as scheduled.

Why you should care:

Thanksgiving gatherings mean more than turkey, as annual races, parades and markets bring the community together. Despite inclement weather, many plan to keep their family traditions alive in Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain if the incoming coastal storm will force any last-minute delays or cancellations for Thanksgiving events, as organizers are monitoring conditions and communicating updates.