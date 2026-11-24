The Brief Philadelphia International Airport's departure boards showed flights on time this evening. Travelers said their early flights were scheduled ahead of Thanksgiving, not because of the upcoming coastal storm forecast. The travelers interviewed said their early flights were already scheduled, not because of impending weather.



Travelers flying out of Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday evening saw smooth sailing, with departures listed as on time according to the boards at the terminal. Those heading out early for Thanksgiving said their travel dates were set in advance and not due to concerns about the rough weather expected on Thursday.

Strong on-time performance for early holiday departures

What we know:

Flights at Philadelphia International Airport were marked as on time while travelers were in the terminal this evening. Passengers catching early flights for Thanksgiving said timing was driven by their schedules rather than worries about the coastal storm forecast for Thanksgiving Day.

One flyer summed up the feelings of many, saying, "This was more schedule-driven."

Travelers' reasons for flying early

What they're saying:

Leah Keyser, traveling with her children Will and Cassidy to Florida to visit family, said, "I have not been following the Nor'Easter. This was just the easiest day for us to get a trip out." She gave a shout out to family, saying, "We're excited to come see you."

Will Keyser said about flights, "Recently they've been on time, that I can remember." The family said they were thinking more about the weather ahead in Florida, noting, "It's supposed to rain tomorrow in Florida. So we'll have one rainy day and the rest of our trip should be good."

A group of college friends heading to San Francisco expressed concern about weather at their destination. Mailey Wang said, "We were like we really hope our flight doesn't get cancelled." Lsiella Tsai said, "We'll be flying into SFO where there's a lot of flooding and so we've kind of been hearing about just weather in general a big precaution for us."

The friends said flying ahead of the holiday made sense for their schedules, too. Isabel Adam said, "I think by Wednesday night people try to be where they're going and for us we have classes until Wednesday so...we just were like why not go home early and skip class."

The travelers interviewed at Philadelphia International Airport this evening said they were flying before Thanksgiving because of their schedules, not because of impending weather. Families and students said planning ahead around their own schedules has helped them avoid disruptions.