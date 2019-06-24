2 killed, 4 injured in South Philadelphia shootings, stabbing

A domestic dispute in South Philadelphia ended with a man stabbed and three people shot, one fatally.

Authorities say the incident may have also spurred another shooting that killed a 24-year-old man.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 2100 block on Bailey Terrace.

Police say a 26-year old man was stabbed in his arm, and he then shot two women and a man.

One of the victims, a 42-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries. The two other victims, a 51-year-old woman and 59-year-old man, are hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Two stabbing victims, a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, were also hospitalized in connection with the incident. It remains unclear who stabbed the victims.

The second shooting happened about 90 minutes later on the 2100 block of Point Breeze Avenue. Authorities say it may have been an act of retaliation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.