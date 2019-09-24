2 killed, including child, after multi-vehicle crash in Newark

article

Delaware State Police say a man and a 9-year-old girl were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Newark, Delaware.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 southbound.

Police say the crash happened when a tractor-trailer failed to stop and rear-ended a car, forcing it across all southbound lanes. According to police, the tractor-trailer also struck two other cars, which forced the vehicles off to the right side of the road and down an embankment.

Investigators say after impacting the three vehicles the tractor-trailer veered to the left and overturned.

A 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital where she died Wednesday. Three other people were injured as a result of the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.