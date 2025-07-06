Road rage incident leads to deadly shooting in Allentown: DA

The Brief A 35-year-old man from Whitehall was killed after a road rage incident escalated in Allentown Sunday. Officials have arrested the man who fired the fatal shots. No charges have been filed at this time.



A road rage incident in Allentown early Sunday morning escalated into a deadly shooting, leaving one man dead and another in police custody.

What we know:

According to District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca, the confrontation occurred near 5th and Hamilton streets at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the incident began when an Audi, carrying two people, overtook a Prius, forcing the Prius driver onto a curb.

The driver of the Audi then exited his vehicle and confronted the Prius driver with a metal baseball bat.

In response, officials say the Prius driver shot and killed the 35-year-old man wielding the bat.

Police have arrested the driver of the Prius without incident and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

The second person inside the Audi was uninjured and remained at the scene,

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.