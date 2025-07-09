Philadelphia weather: Temps stay humid with more scattered storms on the way

The Brief Pop-up storms are once again expected in Philadelphia overnight. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the 90s with added humidity. A region-wide Flood Watch will be in effect as the storms roll through.



Sunny and humid conditions will once again give way to a round of evening storms on Wednesday.

Temperatures will return to the 90s on Wednesday with added humidity that will make it feel hotter.

Scattered storms will develop in the late afternoon and evening with periods of heavy rainfall expected.

What we know:

Wednesday is expected to follow a similar weather pattern to what we've seen over the last two days.

Uncomfortably hot humidity with sunshine will dominate the first half of the day, with temps near 90.

Those steamy conditions will give way to another round of scattered afternoon and evening storms.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect the chance of storms in Philadelphia to increase sometime after 6 p.m.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region for periods of heavy rain that could exceed 2 inches per hour in some places.

The National Weather Service says isolated thunderstorms could also bring strong wind gusts.

What's next:

The Philadelphia-area will remain locked in the classic mid-summer weather pattern of sunny humidity followed by rounds of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

While the next several days won't be a washout, forecasters expect the chance of pop-up storms to remain throughout the weekend.