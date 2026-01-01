2 killed in New Year's Day triple shooting in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Two people are dead and another is injured following a New Year's Day triple shooting in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7100 block of Oakland Street around noon for reports of a shooting.
Investigators say two shooting victims were driven to Temple University Hospital, where one of them died. A third shooting victim was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly gunfire.
What we don't know:
The identities of the shooting victims have not been shared by police.
The condition of the third shooting victim also remains unknown.
Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting.