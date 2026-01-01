Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in New Year's Day triple shooting in Philadelphia: police

By
Published  January 1, 2026 1:29pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Two men died in a triple shooting in Philadelphia on New Year's Day.
    • A third gunshot victim was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.
    • It's unknown what sparked the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA - Two people are dead and another is injured following a New Year's Day triple shooting in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7100 block of Oakland Street around noon for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say two shooting victims were driven to Temple University Hospital, where one of them died. A third shooting victim was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly gunfire.

What we don't know:

The identities of the shooting victims have not been shared by police.

The condition of the third shooting victim also remains unknown.

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews