2 killed in New Year's Day triple shooting in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Two men died in a triple shooting in Philadelphia on New Year's Day. A third gunshot victim was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. It's unknown what sparked the shooting.



Two people are dead and another is injured following a New Year's Day triple shooting in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7100 block of Oakland Street around noon for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say two shooting victims were driven to Temple University Hospital, where one of them died. A third shooting victim was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly gunfire.

What we don't know:

The identities of the shooting victims have not been shared by police.

The condition of the third shooting victim also remains unknown.

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting.