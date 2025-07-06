2 killed in Pennsauken house fire: officials

article

Two people lost their lives after their house caught fire Friday night.

What we know:

At around 11:30 p.m., The Pennsauken Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on the 1600 block of 48th Street.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions on the second floor with two occupants unaccounted for.

Firefighters located the two people on the second floor and removed them to the exterior with assistance from multiple units.

Both occupants were pronounced deceased on location.

The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes.

What's next:

The fire is under investigation by the Pennsauken Fire Marshal’s Office, the Pennsauken Police Department, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, the Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was created to help the victims' families.