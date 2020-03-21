2 men, 1 teen all critical after Nicetown-Tioga shooting

article

Two men and one teen are hospitalized, with two of those fighting for their lives after they were shot in Nicetown-Tioga.

Authorities say police responded to the 1800 block of West Tioga Street Saturday about 4:45 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Police found two men and a teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old sustained wounds to his right thigh and knee. A 17-year-old was shot in the back four times and once in his arm. And, a man in his mid-twenties to early thirties was shot multiple times throughout his torso, police say.

All three were rushed to Temple University Hospital. The first man is listed as critical, but stable. The teen and the third man are both in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

