2 men, 1 woman injured in North Philadelphia shooting

Police are investigating after three people were injured in a North Philadelphia shooting overnight.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at 23rd and Norris streets.

Police say the victims were walking down the street when they heard gunfire and realized they had all been shot in their legs.

All three victims — a 19-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and 28-year-old man — were hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.