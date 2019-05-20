2 men, 3 women sought in man's murder at Southwest Philly apartment

Police are asking for the public's help locating five suspects wanted in connection with a man's murder inside a Southwest Philadelphia apartment.

Just after 11 p.m. on April 9, two unknown men allegedly entered the victim's apartment on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard. Police say the men shot the victim, 33-year-old Nana Opok, and fled. Opok died at the scene.

Three women were with Opok at the time of the shooting and fled the scene with the male suspects in a gray Chevy Malibu, according to police.

Officials describe the male suspects as black men with dark complexions and medium builds who were wearing black hooded sweatshirts.

The first female suspect is described as a black woman in her early- to mid-20s with a dark complexion, thin build and long hair who was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with white pants.

The second female suspect is described as a black woman in her early 20s with a medium build and long hair who was wearing a black stylized t-shirt with blue jeans.

The third female suspect is described as a black woman in her early 20s with shoulder-length hair who was wearing a strapless, light-colored sundress.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.