2 men arrested after shots fired at high school football game in Dover

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  October 21, 2024 10:42am EDT
Delaware
DOVER, Del. - A Friday night football game ended with arrests when shots rang out among a crowd at Delaware high school.

Officers were helping with security when a large fight broke out at Dover High School after a football game.

During the chaos, police say one of the suspects fired a handgun into the air.

He was taken into custody, along with a second suspect, after leading police on a foot chase at a nearby apartment complex.

Kameron Scott, 27, is charged with weapons charges, riot, resisting arrest and related offenses. Tony Benson Jr., 20, is charged with conspiracy and resisting arrest.