2 men arrested after shots fired at high school football game in Dover
article
DOVER, Del. - A Friday night football game ended with arrests when shots rang out among a crowd at Delaware high school.
Officers were helping with security when a large fight broke out at Dover High School after a football game.
During the chaos, police say one of the suspects fired a handgun into the air.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Gun fired during attempted morning carjacking in Port Richmond
- Man critical after hit-and-run leaves 7 parked cars struck, 4 suspects sought: police
- 2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia: police
He was taken into custody, along with a second suspect, after leading police on a foot chase at a nearby apartment complex.
Kameron Scott, 27, is charged with weapons charges, riot, resisting arrest and related offenses. Tony Benson Jr., 20, is charged with conspiracy and resisting arrest.