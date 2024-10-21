2 men arrested after shots fired at high school football game in Dover

article

A Friday night football game ended with arrests when shots rang out among a crowd at Delaware high school.

Officers were helping with security when a large fight broke out at Dover High School after a football game.

During the chaos, police say one of the suspects fired a handgun into the air.

He was taken into custody, along with a second suspect, after leading police on a foot chase at a nearby apartment complex.

Kameron Scott, 27, is charged with weapons charges, riot, resisting arrest and related offenses. Tony Benson Jr., 20, is charged with conspiracy and resisting arrest.