2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia: police

article

One person has been arrested after police say a double shooting occurred in West Philadelphia Sunday.

At 5:06 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of North 61 Street.

They say a 23 year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center by police where he was placed in stable condition.

A 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left upper thigh.

Police say he drove himself to the 100 block of South Salford Street.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police where he was placed in stable condition.

The 35-year-old is being held as a prisoner. Police say his vehicle and home are also being held at the 100 block of South Salford Street.

An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.



